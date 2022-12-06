Home States Tamil Nadu

Milk card holders have to link ration card or Aadhaar, says TNMPCF

To ensure that the subsidy given for milk is availed only by domestic consumers, they have asked cardholders to either provide a copy of ration card or Aadhaar (not mandatory) at the time of renewal.

Published: 06th December 2022

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The renewal of milk cards for Aavin full cream fell by 10,000 after the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Co-operative Federation (TNMPCF) made it mandatory for card holders to provide ration cards or Aadhaar at the time of renewal.

“To ensure that subsidy given for milk is availed only by (domestic) consumers, we have asked card holders to either provide a copy of ration card or Aadhaar (not mandatory) at the time of renewal. About 10,000 cards were not renewed last month,” said N Subbaiyan, MD, Aavin. Those who purchase toned (blue packs) and standardised (green packs) variants can renew as usual, he added.

“Milk cards which were not renewed last month for want of documents may belong to consumers who shifted their residence or those who stopped renewing their cards,” said sources.In Chennai, a large chunk of cardholders don’t purchase milk directly from the depot. They nominate a delivery agent to collect milk from depots and pay Rs 60 towards delivery charge every month. Each delivery person on an average caters to 50-100 houses.

Full cream milk (orange pack) is cheaper by Rs 14/litre for card holders compared to retail consumers following the hike in the price of full cream milk by Rs 12/litre on November 4. This would translate into savings of Rs 420 a month per litre for consumers.  

As per data, six lakh consumers in Tamil Nadu purchase milk using monthly cards and Aavin sells 29 lakh litres of milk daily. Milk cards have to be renewed between the 1st and 15th of every month at milk cooperative societies.

“About one lakh cardholders purchase full cream milk per month. For December - January, the consumers can renew till December 15, only after that we will be able to ascertain the exact number of cardholders,” added Subbaiyan.

On November 4, Aavin increased the procurement price for cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 35 and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 41 a litre resulting in additional expenses of Rs 36 crore per month. Following this, the apex body of the milk producers’ federation increased the price of full cream milk from Rs 48 to Rs 60 a litre. However, the price for card holders has remained unchanged.

“The number of cards increases by 5% every year. However, there was no sudden spike in demand for milk cards,” added Subbaiyan.

“The majority of cardholders give the cards to local delivery agents and among them many might have shifted to other places. Aavin should conduct similar verification for green and blue packs as well,” said S Loganathan of Korattur.

