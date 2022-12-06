Nationalism lacking among today’s youth, says Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While claiming that nationalism is lacking among today’s youth, Governor R N Ravi on Monday urged educational institutions to inculcate a sense of nationalism among students.He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence, established by National Boys’ and Girls’ Educational Society, at Mandaveli here.

The centre of excellence, set up by the 154-year-old educational society, aims to provide experiential learning to students, especially underprivileged girls. Along with performing arts, students will be given sports training and coaching for NEET and other competitive examinations.

“Our country has been producing outstanding doctors and engineers, outstanding professionals. Our IITians are running the tech world across the globe. But somehow, we are producing world citizens and not a good number of Indian citizens. The world citizens fit in any part of the globe and create the best of things, but the sense of our land, the sense of nation is missing among them,” the governor said.

CHENNAI: While claiming that nationalism is lacking among today’s youth, Governor R N Ravi on Monday urged educational institutions to inculcate a sense of nationalism among students.He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence, established by National Boys’ and Girls’ Educational Society, at Mandaveli here. The centre of excellence, set up by the 154-year-old educational society, aims to provide experiential learning to students, especially underprivileged girls. Along with performing arts, students will be given sports training and coaching for NEET and other competitive examinations. “Our country has been producing outstanding doctors and engineers, outstanding professionals. Our IITians are running the tech world across the globe. But somehow, we are producing world citizens and not a good number of Indian citizens. The world citizens fit in any part of the globe and create the best of things, but the sense of our land, the sense of nation is missing among them,” the governor said.