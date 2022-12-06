Northeast monsoon’s first cyclone on Dec 8; 13 TN districts on alert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure area has formed over the south Andaman sea and will intensify into the first cyclonic storm of this northeast monsoon, nearing the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra coasts by the morning of December 8, the regional meteorological centre said Monday. It is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rains, with occasional extreme spells, in 13 TN districts, including Chennai, on Thursday.

An orange alert has been sounded in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam for Thursday. For Friday, an orange alert has been issued for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Kanchi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Chengalpattu and Salem.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, said the low pressure area will concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north TN, Puducherry and south AP coasts by Thursday morning. “Heavy rains will begin December 7 and will intensify on December 8,” he said.

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist of SkyMet Weather Services, said, “It is likely to weaken into a deep depression at the time of landfall. After December 8 noon, rainfall would dissipate and moderate rain would occur.” He said this would be the last significant weather system this monsoon and decide if TN receives deficit or normal rainfall.

Fishers advised not to go into sea on December 7, 8

The met office said squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail off the TN-Pondy coast and over Gulf of Mannar on Dec 7 and become 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from Dec 8 evening to Dec 9. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

