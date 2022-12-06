Perambalur GH lacks basic amenities, patients allege

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Lack of drinking water facilities at the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Perambalur force us to buy water bottles from outside, complain patients visiting the hospital, raising concerns over the poorly-maintained toilets too.

Residents of various villages from across the district and neighbouring districts, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem and Thuraiyur in Tiruchy check in at the hospital to seek treatment for various ailments. However, the lack of facilities, especially drinking water, comes in the way as they are left with little to no choice but step out to the open. This apart, sitting-space constraints for out-patients and attendants and poor parking facilities couples the toilet-related woes, aggravating patients’ distress.

Patients said the district collectorate officials failed to address the complaints they submitted. S Palanivel, a resident of Thuraimangalam who opts for the hospital whenever required, said, “The hospital is not equipped enough to handle the high influx of patients. Space crunch often force the patients - who are expected to buy water bottles from outside - to even sit on the floors.”

K Lakshmi, an attendant, said, “Poor hygiene ails the hospital and the attendant are not provided a place to stay. The toilets are poorly maintained, forcing some of the patients to defecate in the open. Women especially are prone to develop infectious diseases.”

Another patient, D Rajkumar of Keezha Perambalur, said, “Additional centres need to be set up as it is a long wait for the patients to get admitted. There is no place to even sit and eat.” When contacted, the Joint Director of the Health department in Perambalur, Dr Ashokan, said, “We will inspect the hospital. If the woes are found to be valid, action will be taken.”

