Plea in Madras HC seeks uploading of road accident case files on police website

The petitioner, Saleema Banu of Madurai, said she had to struggle a lot for obtaining documents pertaining to a road accident that claimed the lives of her two sons on Madurai-Tiruchy highway in May.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the police to upload documents of motor vehicle accidents on their official website in order to make them accessible for victims or their family members. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police directing him to file a response in three weeks and adjourned the matter.

The petitioner, Saleema Banu of Madurai, said she had to struggle a lot for obtaining documents pertaining to a road accident that claimed the lives of her two sons on Madurai-Tiruchy highway in May this year. “The Kottampatti police inspector and a constable demanded bribe for giving the document copies, and my petition for motor accident compensation claim was returned by the court concerned for want of documents,” she said.

Victims or their family members have to now run from pillar to post for obtaining case documents, and if the documents are uploaded on the official Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) website, they could be downloaded without any trouble, Banu added.

