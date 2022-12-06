Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin assures TN’s support, cooperation for G20 conferences

The chief minister explained that in line with India’s climate change targets, Tamil Nadu has been making many efforts to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister MK Stalin congratulated PM Narendra Modi at the preparatory meet in New Delhi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India assumes G20 presidency, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu would extend its full support and cooperation in conducting the conferences to mark India’s G20 presidency. Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the G20 Presidency in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said, “This is a matter of great pride to our country, and we have a very important role in promoting international understanding. India is keenly observed by not just G20 countries, but all countries around the globe.”

He also expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would use this opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world. The chief minister explained that in line with India’s climate change targets, Tamil Nadu has been making many efforts to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change. “We will continue to support the Indian government in all ways to fulfil its global commitments,” he said.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated the Prime Minister on behalf of the party. “It is a great privilege and pride for India to hold the G20 presidency and every citizen of this country should engrave it in their hearts to always remember,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi India’s G20 presidency
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp