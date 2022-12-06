Stalin assures TN’s support, cooperation for G20 conferences

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India assumes G20 presidency, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu would extend its full support and cooperation in conducting the conferences to mark India’s G20 presidency. Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the G20 Presidency in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said, “This is a matter of great pride to our country, and we have a very important role in promoting international understanding. India is keenly observed by not just G20 countries, but all countries around the globe.”

He also expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would use this opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world. The chief minister explained that in line with India’s climate change targets, Tamil Nadu has been making many efforts to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change. “We will continue to support the Indian government in all ways to fulfil its global commitments,” he said.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated the Prime Minister on behalf of the party. “It is a great privilege and pride for India to hold the G20 presidency and every citizen of this country should engrave it in their hearts to always remember,” he said.

