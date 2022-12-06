Home States Tamil Nadu

Three generations on, 15 Irular families get electricity connections in Gingee taluk 

Thanks to efforts from collector D Mohan, a fund of Rs 1 lakh, under corporate social responsibility fund from a private firm, had been arranged for the purpose.

Published: 06th December 2022

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: For the first time in three generations, 15 Irular families living in a settlement at Gengarampattu village under Gingee taluk in Villupuram district received electricity connections. Thanks to efforts from collector D Mohan, a fund of Rs 1 lakh, under corporate social responsibility fund from a private firm, had been arranged for the purpose.

According to official sources, the members of the community in the area had earlier been issued house patta but these homes lacked electricity. The 50 residents of the settlement were delighted with the house patta and nacis facilities, as this might be the first time the community will have homes with working facilities.

A 55-year-old member of the settlement told TNIE, "The action was swift. We remember asking for these facilities for ages and ages. But now the district administration had provided them without any delay." It is going to be a new life for us, he added.

According to the Collector, "The fund was sought immediately after the people raised concerns about lack of power supply. Now the settlement has all basic amenities including drinking water and power facilities."

Gingee tahsildar at S Nehrunisha, in-charge of the power installation, told TNIE, "After the patta were provided, the people needed certain amenities. This was brought to the notice of the district collector. As per directions from the collector, arrangements were made to install electric pole and connecting wires. The 15 families have been allotted a patta each and so we have provided 15 connections to them all." Service will begin by this week, the official added.

