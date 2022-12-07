Home States Tamil Nadu

33,000 MW generation capacity to be added in 5 years: TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

With population growth and industrialisation, the state’s power demand is expected to reach 28,000 MW by 2032, compared to 16,899 MW in 2021.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To meet the rising demand, the Tamil Nadu government plans to add 33,000 MW of power, including renewable energy, to the grid over the next five years, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has told TNIE.

He added that Tamil Nadu’s combined power generation capacity is now 32,000 MW. With population growth and industrialisation, the state’s power demand is expected to reach 28,000 MW by 2032, compared to 16,899 MW in 2021.

“To achieve this massive task, all ongoing projects are being sped up, and work is on to accelerate upcoming projects. Funds for upcoming power projects will be arranged by availing loans,” Balaji said.

A senior official in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) told TNIE that according to the 20th electricity power survey undertaken by the Central Electricity Authority, the peak power demand will be 28,291 MW by 2031-32.

Besides, the share of domestic power consumption is likely to increase from 34% in 2021-22 to 38% in 2030-31, and industrial consumption from 18% to 19%.

Hence, infrastructure in the power sector must be improved.The official also pointed out that the state government has proposed to build 316 substations across Tamil Nadu. The land-selection process has been completed and a tender is to be floated soon.

Besides, the state-owned power utility plans to install district-wise solar parks. District collectors have been directed to identify lands for this. However, the land acquisition process for this hasn’t been completed, the official added.

“The union government has already started awareness campaigns on rooftop solar panels by launching a solar rooftop portal, and is providing a 40% subsidy,” the official said.

