Govt authorities duty-bound to protect waterbodies from encroachment: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the government authorities are duty-bound to protect waterbodies from encroachments, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed action against a revenue inspector for trying to grant patta for lands that were originally a part of a water body. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kalaiselvan of Papanasam taluk in Thanjavur.

Kalaiselvan submitted that the revenue inspector had issued a notice on June 18, 2018, inviting objections from the public about granting patta to a private individual for two lands in Thalavaipalayam revenue village in the taluk. According to Kalaiselvan, the said lands, as per revenue records dating back to 1934, were a part of a water body. They were reclassified later as government poramboke lands and a portion of them are being used for various government projects, he added. But attempts are being made to give the remaining land, worth nearly Rs 100 crores, to private parties instead of using them for public purposes, he alleged.

The judges noted that the petitioner's grievance has been addressed already as the revenue inspector's notice was cancelled and the additional collector had also issued an order in January this year refusing to grant patta to the individual saying the government would need the lands in the future. But they said they cannot brush aside the fact that the revenue inspector, without properly verifying the documents, had tried to grant patta in respect of lands that were originally a water body. Such a carefree attitude on the part of the official while discharging public duty cannot be countenanced, they added.

"The government authorities are duty-bound to protect, safeguard and maintain the water bodies from encroachments," the judges observed and directed the government to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action against the official concerned and file a report to the court.

