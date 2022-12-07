Home States Tamil Nadu

Handmade clay manufacturers left in the dark

lamp manufacturers in Samayanallur near Madurai as they are on the brink of migrating to other jobs.

By M S Thanaraj
MADURAI: Lack of demand and sporadic spells of rain has dampened the usual radiance of the Karthigai Deepam festival for earthen lamp manufacturers in Samayanallur near Madurai as they are on the brink of migrating to other jobs. Over 30 families here specialise in the manufacture of handmade clay lamps.
 
Speaking to TNIE, Velmurugan, an earthen lamp manufacturer, said, "We were finding it difficult to make the lamps from the beginning itself owing to rainfall in the previous months. On average, we make 1,000 small earthen lamps per day. The production cost is around Rs 600 - Rs 1000 (average of 60 paise -1 rupee per lamp). Despite putting a day's work into it, traders say there is less demand for lamps. They give us Rs 600 rupees or even less for 1,000 lamps. We are not even getting the money which we have spent on manufacturing the lamp. Many of us are planning to go to Tiruppur and work in factories to lead a better life."

Another manufacturer from the area said traders say people are more interested in molded, terracotta, and wax lamps instead of handmade ones. "Traders are demanding us to sell the clay lamps at a lesser cost of 30 paise per lam. However, earthen lamps are being sold at a higher price in the market. Hundreds of lamps are kept in front of our houses, but our lives remain in dark. The state government should consider fixing an MSP for the sale of lamps," he added.

Mahilarasan, a resident of Arapalayam, said a pack of 5 earthen lamps is sold at Rs 20 by street vendors in his area." It is also true that we opt terracotta or molded lamps as they have designs which have many designs than the ordinary clay lamps." said Mahilarasan, a resident of Arapalayam area in Madurai.

