HC orders revamp of ‘archaic’ doctors registration law in TN

Published: 07th December 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant ruling with far reaching consequences for medical professionals in Tamil Nadu, the Madras high court on Tuesday ordered a “complete revamp” of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914, and postponed the polls for Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) by three months.

Justice R Subramanian, passing interim orders on petitions filed by doctors, including P Balakrishnan, president of Democratic Tamil Nadu Govt Doctors Association (DTNGDA), raised questions over senate members of University of Madras, University of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam medical college being allowed to be elected to the TNMC, and directed authorities to update the poll process by “incorporating electronic or online voting” system in consultation with stakeholders.

“How can it be allowed to elect senate member from Andhra University and Visakapatnam medical college to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council? The provisions of the Act were brought before creation of states on linguistic basis,” the judge said.

Terming the rules governing TNMC as “archaic”, the judge said it needs a “complete revamp”. The judge ordered postponement of council polls, scheduled to begin on December 19, by three months and directed authorities to update the poll process in accordance with the changing times.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to completely revamp the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914, and connected rules in three months and updates the poll process by “incorporating electronic or online voting” system in consultation with stakeholders.Until the exercise is done and a new council takes over, the state government can make “suitable administrative arrangement”, the judge said.

Appearing for Balakrishnan, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan submitted that the polls are being sought to be held without updating the electorate and in violation of rules. He wanted the court to quash the poll notification and order appointment of an election officer to oversee the poll process.

Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, representing the state, sought at least three months for going into the issue and make necessary changes in the Act and rules.Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for the TNMC, said the petitioners had not challenged the Act, and added that the poll process had already started with printing of ballot papers.

TNMC poll postponed

The HC also directed TN to update TNMC poll process by ‘incorporating electronic or online voting’ system 

