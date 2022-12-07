Jumbo refuses to move away from dead calf in Gudalur

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A mother elephant along with a herd stood guard over the carcass of a one-year-old calf at Somanvayal near Devarsholai Pirivu in Gudalur forest range on Monday. Though forest officials burst crackers, the elephants refused to move away from the carcass and officials were unable to carry out postmortem. On Tuesday at 10 am, officials brought two Kumki elephants, Vijay and Sujay to the spot.

After noticing their presence, the herd returned to the forest. Theppkadu veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar carried out a postmortem examination and found that the baby elephant, aged around one -year, had septicaemia that resulted in a hemorrhagic lesion in the heart and liver. “We have taken samples from the carcass and only after getting the results can confirm whether it died due to viral or bacterial infection,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old male leopard was found dead inside the Singara tea fields near Lamb’s Rock in Coonoor forest range on Tuesday. Tea estate workers noticed the carcass at 8.45 am and informed the officials. Coimbatore forest veterinarian A Sukumar carried out an autopsy. Sources said the animal had external injuries and could have died in a territorial fight with another animal.

