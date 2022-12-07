Local bodies in TN to form animal birth control monitoring panels

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a recent incident of animal cruelty in Chengalpattu, TN government has issued a circular mandating all urban local bodies to constitute Animal Birth Control (ABC) monitoring committees and engage only those organisations recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India to implement ABC programme.

The circular was issued by A Gnanasekaran, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and member secretary of TN Animal Welfare Board. A few days ago, several stray dogs were allegedly captured by a non-recognised NGO on the pretext of implementing ABC and were killed. The video of the incident went viral. An FIR was filed against the NGO and Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh ordered an inquiry.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, said the incident was one among many animal abuse cases happening across TN.Gnanasekaran said ABC programme was being carried out in a random, unplanned manner.

“It has also come to our knowledge that several local authorities are giving out tenders to individuals/private veterinarians in blatant violation of the law and directions given by the Supreme Court. Another violation is giving contracts to unrecognised organisations, besides not constituting monitoring committee,” he said. He said no local body must engage any agency/individual/veterinarian or organisation, other than an organisation recognised by the AWBI, for conducting ABC programme.

He asked the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration to direct all local bodies to constitute a monitoring committee, comprising the chief of the local authority, representatives from public health and animal welfare departments, a veterinary doctor, a representative of the district Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and two people from animal welfare organisation.

