NIA arrests three accused in Coimbatore car bomb blast case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested three accused in the bomb blast case of an explosives-laden car that occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on October 23, 2022.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Thoufeek, 25, Ferose Khan, 28, and Umar Faaruq, 39, according to a statement by the NIA.

Jamesha Mubeen, the suicide bomber, was killed in the car explosion.

The statement said that upon preliminary investigation, it has emerged that the deceased accused, Jamesha Mubeen, after taking 'bayath' to ISIS, planned to carry out a suicidal attack with the intention to strike terror and cause extensive damage.

Investigations have revealed that Umar Faaruq and Ferose Khan were part of the conspiracy meetings attended by Jamesha Mubeen at Umar's residence in Coonor, Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu and also provided support to Jamesha Mubeen in the commission of terror acts.

According to the agency, Mohammed Thoufeek was in possession of incriminating literature and books connected to radical Islam and also had handwritten notes on the preparation of explosives.

The case was initially registered on October 23 at Ukkadam Police station in Coimbatore and re-registered by the NIA on October 27.

