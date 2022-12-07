No plans to close nutritious meal centres: Social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government has no plans to shut down nutritious meal centres, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said, following rumours on the closure of over 28,000 nutritious meal centres on social media. "The state runs as many as 43,190 nutritious meal centres which benefit over 46 lakh students. The department concerned was asked about the existing vacant centres and the student beneficiaries under each centres," she said.
"The government has only resolved to strengthen the scheme further and monitor its operations. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the breakfast scheme to ensure the students' welfare and health which will subsequently improve their studies. As the breakfast scheme was well-received by the public, the CM directly monitors its operations. The CM has also announced plans to expand it further in the next academic years," read the statement.
