Police rescue 114 destitute people from Coimbatore roads

As part of the drive, police conducted checks at different places across the district on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and rescued 114 people in three days.

Published: 07th December 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of the State police department’s ‘Operation New Life’ project,  around 114 homeless and destitute people were rescued from roads across the district. District (Rural) police reunited 70 of them with their families and the remaining 44 have been kept in a shelter home. The process to identify their families is underway, said sources.

The drive was initiated after a 67-year-old mentally ill person was found forcefully projected as a Siddhar by a four-member gang in Karur district on Friday. The police rescued the person and arrested the four suspects. Subsequently, police across the state were instructed to rescue beggars and destitute people and find out if they were forced into begging by racketeers, especially children.

However, they were asked to not disturb those staying in temples and mosques along with physically challenged persons, said sources.As part of the drive, police conducted checks at different places across the district on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and rescued 114 people in three days. Following the inquiry, 70 people were handed over to family members. Remaining people are kept in the shelters run by the government and NGOs and steps are on to identify their detail, a police officer said.

He also added that many people have families and are purportedly engaged in begging. Those people were left with a warning. “We also warned strict actions against persons who involve children in begging, though we did not find any children begging during the drive,” he added.

