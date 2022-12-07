Home States Tamil Nadu

Revise teacher recruitment within three months, Madras HC tells State govt

The secretaries of school education and higher education departments are directed to re-visit the scheme for appointment of teachers in education department in three months.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:15 AM

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stressing the need for employing candidates having undergone regular stream of campus education as teachers in educational institutions, the Madras High Court has ordered TN government to revise the recruitment scheme in three months. Justice SM Subramaniam recently passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by a secondary-grade teacher regarding promotion to BT Assistant.

In respect of the report filed by the director of elementary education, the secretaries of school education and higher education departments are directed to re-visit the scheme for appointment of teachers in education department in three months, he said in the order.

TN is in need of quality education to be imparted to students in Schools and Colleges. The respondents have now promised that they will re-visit the scheme of appointment of teachers. Ironically, a large number of people, who have not attended classes either in schools or colleges, now hold teaching posts, which is an unfortunate situation in TN, the judge observed.

The judge rejected the plea of the petitioner, J Nithya, for passing orders to promote her as an English teacher in high school as she had not studied English literature in the degree and B.Ed course in English medium. She did her undergraduation course and B.Ed in Tamil before completing a degree course in English.

Comments

