School education department asks +2 students to choose courses for higher education

According to a circular, this is part of the efforts taken by the government to ensure that all students are provided guidance to pursue higher education based on their marks and interest.

CHENNAI: The school education department has asked Class 12 government school students to tentatively select three courses that they would like to pursue on Naan Mudhalvan portal. The department hopes this would help it track the students joining higher studies next academic year.

This has to be done by December 12, after which the students would be taken on exposure visits to higher education institutions. Officials from the department said it was difficult for them to track the students this year, but this exercise would help the process next year as their contacts would be readily available.

According to a circular, this is part of the efforts taken by the government to ensure that all students are provided guidance to pursue higher education based on their marks and interest. Once the students choose the courses tentatively, they would also be encouraged to develop skills that would help them in future.

