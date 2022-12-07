Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Panchayat president, husband booked for killing of 30 dogs

During the investigation, it was found that around 30 dogs were killed on Saturday and buried on the village outskirts.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image of street dogs for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

Image of street dogs for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The panchayat president of Sankaralingapuram and her husband were booked for allegedly ordering the killing of stray dogs, following complaints by villagers. People For Animals member, C Sunitha, lodged a complaint with the Amatur police that around 50 dogs have been killed and buried. “Upon receiving proof of the incident, I called panchayat president Nagalakshmi. Her husband Meenachi Sundaram picked up the call, claiming to be the president, and confirmed the killings,” she told TNIE.

During the investigation, it was found that around 30 dogs were killed on Saturday and buried on the village outskirts. Sources said the dogs were caught using iron hooks and then beaten to death.“The carcasses of the dogs that were killed on Thursday were found in a decomposed state and could not be sent for necropsy. The necropsy was carried out on the carcasses of dogs killed on Saturday,” said the joint director of the animal husbandry department. An FIR has been registered against the panchayat president and her husband under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp