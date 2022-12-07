Tamil Nadu: Panchayat president, husband booked for killing of 30 dogs

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The panchayat president of Sankaralingapuram and her husband were booked for allegedly ordering the killing of stray dogs, following complaints by villagers. People For Animals member, C Sunitha, lodged a complaint with the Amatur police that around 50 dogs have been killed and buried. “Upon receiving proof of the incident, I called panchayat president Nagalakshmi. Her husband Meenachi Sundaram picked up the call, claiming to be the president, and confirmed the killings,” she told TNIE.

During the investigation, it was found that around 30 dogs were killed on Saturday and buried on the village outskirts. Sources said the dogs were caught using iron hooks and then beaten to death.“The carcasses of the dogs that were killed on Thursday were found in a decomposed state and could not be sent for necropsy. The necropsy was carried out on the carcasses of dogs killed on Saturday,” said the joint director of the animal husbandry department. An FIR has been registered against the panchayat president and her husband under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960.

