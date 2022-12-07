Tamil Nadu prepared for heavy rains, says minister; over 5,000 relief camps set up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the forecast of heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu from Thursday, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Tuesday said disaster management authorities and departments concerned are prepared to face exigencies.

The Chennai corporation commissioner and collectors of northern districts have been advised to take precautionary steps. Meanwhile, S Balachandran, deputy director of the regional meteorological centre, called on Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu at the secretariat and held discussions.

In a statement, Ramachandran said fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea until further notice. He noted that 532 fishing boats are safe, while 93 other boats have been asked to return to shore.

As many as 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed in the districts of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

In Chennai, 169 relief centres and 805 water pumps have been readied. Across the state, there are a total of 121 multipurpose shelters and 5,093 relief camps. Officials have also been instructed to keep a tab on the storage levels of water in reservoirs across Tamil Nadu.

