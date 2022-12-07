TN Fishermen instructed to stay on shore following low-pressure area formation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following predictions of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the fisheries department has issued an advisory to not set sail from December 7 until further information. The Indian meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin that the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening.



It is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening, and reach southwest Bay of Bengal, northern coast off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar from Thursday, it added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and Gulf of Mannar from Wednesday to Saturday. Fisheries Joint Director Xavier said the fishermen of all crafts, including country boats, mechanised vessels, chunk diving, and artisanal fishing, have been instructed to stay on shore, except for deep-sea vessels fishing in the Arabian sea area.

THOOTHUKUDI: Following predictions of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the fisheries department has issued an advisory to not set sail from December 7 until further information. The Indian meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin that the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening.It is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening, and reach southwest Bay of Bengal, northern coast off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar from Thursday, it added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and Gulf of Mannar from Wednesday to Saturday. Fisheries Joint Director Xavier said the fishermen of all crafts, including country boats, mechanised vessels, chunk diving, and artisanal fishing, have been instructed to stay on shore, except for deep-sea vessels fishing in the Arabian sea area.