Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Fishermen instructed to stay on shore following low-pressure area formation

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and Gulf of Mannar from Wednesday to Saturday.

Published: 07th December 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following predictions of a well-marked low-pressure area lying over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, the fisheries department has issued an advisory to not set sail from December 7 until further information. The Indian meteorological Department (IMD) said in a special bulletin that the low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening.

It is likely to gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening, and reach southwest Bay of Bengal, northern coast off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar from Thursday, it added. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh and Gulf of Mannar from Wednesday to Saturday. Fisheries Joint Director Xavier said the fishermen of all crafts, including country boats, mechanised vessels, chunk diving, and artisanal fishing, have been instructed to stay on shore, except for deep-sea vessels fishing in the Arabian sea area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian meteorological Department low-pressure Cyclone
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp