TN Highways dept installs additional speed breakers on MTR stretch

Published: 07th December 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Based on Madras High Court’s direction, officials of the State Highways department have set up 18 additional speed breakers between Sigur bridge near Mavanalla and Bokkapuram junction in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district. The court had raised concerns over the vehicles’ speed on the stretch despite the speed breakers, which led to the disruption of wildlife movement, and had directed the forest department to take steps, following which officials from MTR have written a letter to the highways department to build additional speed breakers.

As per sources, there is one speed breaker for every 1 km on the stretch and officials will set up two or three more for the same distance from Mavanallah to Theppakadu for 8 km. Additional Divisional Engineer of Gudalur Section of State Highways department R Subramanian said the construction of additional speed breakers have been completed and the department is planning to place reflective stickers to alert motorists.

Field Director of MTR D Venkatesh told TNIE, “We have already placed awareness boards wherever the crossing zones of wild animals have been identified and advised the motorists not to go beyond 30 kmph speed. Setting up additional speed breakers will help us to control the speed of vehicles and facilitate wildlife movement without any hindrance.”

Nilgiris-based wildlife activist N Mohanraj said, “The road from Mavanallah to Theppakadu has abundant growth of grass on both sides due to which one can find a spotted deer and gaur. There were incidents where animals were hit due to speeding vehicles and hence, I welcome this decision by the department.”

Comments

