TN tea stall raises toast to women’s liberty

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Public spaces, including teashops, in TN, have customarily been exclusive spaces for men’s leisure in line with the society’s gender disparities. But a small shop in Villupuram, run exclusively and frequented by women for banter over a hot cuppa, is brewing its own revolution of its own.

S Anuradha (42), who has been running the shop for the past four months on Hospital Road in Villupuram with ‘tea masters’ A Satya (33) and S Deepa (34), has broken the stereotypical idea of a ‘tea kadai’ of cigarette smoke and geezers with clean space and womenfolk from all walks of life.

“I’ve always wanted to start a business of my own — with the help of my husband of course. But when I thought about it, I realised that we don’t have small teashops for women to frequent, like the expensive cafes of their affluent counterparts in cities, to sit, chitchat and sip a cup,” Anuradha said.

The idea turned into a reality when Anuradha chanced upon Deepa, who has been a tea-maker for the past 16 years, and hired her for the new shop. Deepa’s journey began as a cleaner at a teashop 16 years ago. A ‘tea master’ at the shop taught her the technique to stir up the right brew. “I worked in six tea shops — all owned by men. This is my first job in an all-women shop,” Deepa says.

Commenting on her experience as a ‘tea master’, Deepa said, “It is not a vulnerable job but it can also get tough. You never know what kind of customers will land at your doorstep. I feel safe because my boss is also a woman. I also feel less anxious as most of the customers too are women.”

College girls and housewives, who step out for a break, are regulars at Anuradha’s joint. About four to five chairs are placed inside the shop, exclusively for women. The shop doesn’t allow smoking and drunk men are barred entry. “Our aim is to make the space accessible and comfortable for women customers. We have male customers who understand our priorities,” she said.

College girls and Muslim women who normally stay off teashops are our major customers, Anuradha said. S Priya (24), a final-year student of a private women’s arts college in Villupuram town, said, “My brother and father insist I stay away from teashops. But this one is different, and after college I usually come here with my girls’ gang and that’s alright with my family.”

