Home States Tamil Nadu

Tributes pour in for Ambedkar; Stalin calls him Buddha of the new world

Governor RN Ravi unveiled a statue of Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Raj Bhavan | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of various political parties hailed Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Tuesday. At the Raj Bhavan, Ravi unveiled a statue of Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution. He said the departed leader was an ardent nationalist and social reformer who laid the foundation of modern India.

At the event, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Minister of Information & Broadcasting L Murugan also paid tribute to the departed leader. Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials also took part.

Stalin hailed Ambedkar as “Buddha of the new world”, and added, “On his death anniversary, let’s pledge to build a non-discriminatory society.”In a tweet, union minister L Murugan said, “A Humble Tribute to the Architect of the Constitution of India, a Great Social Reformer, Bharat Ratna Shri Dr Bhimarao Ramji Ambedkar Ji, on his Death Anniversary.”

On behalf of the PMK, Dr S Ramadoss garlanded the statue of the departed leader at Thailapuram Garden near Tindivanam. A team of CPM functionaries garlanded the statue of the leader at the MC Rajan hostel. Functionaries of MNM garlanded the statue of the departed leader at Kodambakkam.

Meanwhile, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the Indhu Makkal Katchi for pasting a poster in which the departed leader was portrayed as wearing a saffron shirt and sporting viboothi (sacred ash) on his forehead. He urged the government to arrest the person responsible.NTK’s Seeman and AMMK’s  TTV Dhinakaran too hailed the departed leader.

HMK’s Arjun Sampath sent off HC premises

A ruckus erupted in the Madras High Court premises on Tuesday when a section of lawyers objected to Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath paying floral tribute to the Ambedkar statue in the premises. Sampath was returning after court proceedings on a plea to allow him to pay respects to Ambedkar at the Manimandapam in Raja Annamalaipuram. Several lawyers surrounded him raising slogans and forced him to leave. Police escorted him out of the premises

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr BR Ambedkar Ambedkar death anniversary
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp