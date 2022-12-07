VCK, BJP clash during Ambedkar's death anniversary in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) had an altercation near the South police station in Thoothukudi as the former attempted to stop the saffron party members from garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the first law and justice minister's 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.



Members of the VCK, alongside Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu and Periyar followers, strongly objected to the BJP cadre and Hindu Makkal Katchi cadres from garlanding the Ambedkar statue after they raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Following this, VCK central district secretary Ahamad Iqbal confronted the BJP party men for exhibiting double standards, alleging that they have been disfiguring Ambedkar statues, criticising his ideals and standing against social justice only to uphold sanatan dharma, which is against the Constitution of India. However, the South police intervened and provided security for the BJP cadre, led by south district secretary, Chitrangathan, to garland the statue of Ambedkar.



Meanwhile, the DMK cadre, headed by Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy, garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar in front of the South police station, while the Congress cadre, led by commerce wing president, David Prabakar and unorganised workers state coordinator, Jeyakodi and AIADMK cadre, led by leaders of different factions, paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. Puthiya Tamilagam party district secretary advocate, Kanagaraj, also garlanded Ambedkar's statue.

