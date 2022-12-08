‘Covid-19 in endemic stage, but masks must stay’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With TN reporting fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases a day for over a week now, experts believe the pandemic has reached endemic stage in the state. It, however, would remain among the population for long.

On November 28, TN reported 22 Covid-19 cases, and Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 0.3 %. On November 29, the number fell to 19 cases. TN has since been reporting fewer than 20 cases a day. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 cases, and the TPR was 0.2 %. Also of 38 districts, 31 did not report new Covid cases on the day.

Speaking to TNIE, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said: “We reached an endemic stage long ago. Also as the omicron sub-variants cause no severe disease and as the mortality is also low, Covid-19 can now be treated as yet another disease.” “People, however, should continue to wear face masks, at least during visits to hospitals, as it will protect them from contracting other infectious diseases.”

Former Director of Public Health, Dr K Kolandaswamy said though Covid ceased to be a serious problem now, people should be careful about other infectious diseases. They should continue to wear face masks during visits to hospitals, crowded and contained places. Frequent hand washing habits should also be continued.

Though World Health Organisation (WHO) was yet to declare Covid as an endemic disease, with fewer cases appearing daily, it could be considered so. Because of Covid lockdown and lack of exposure to pathogens, people were now contracting more severe viral and bacterial infections than they did pre-Covid. To protect children, the government should focus on increasing immunisation at schools, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters recently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said TN achieved 96% first dose coverage and 92% second dose coverage. Around 90% developed immunity against Covid, he said.

According to sources at health department, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) report in TN showed that a majority of samples tested had XBB variant, which was the reason for the surge in Covid cases in many countries, including Singapore.

