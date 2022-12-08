Cyclone Mandous: Schools and colleges in eight TN districts to remain closed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With North Tamil Nadu on high alert due to cyclone Mandous, eight districts in the state, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, have declared holidays for schools and colleges.

Villupuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges.

The Indian Meteorological Department stated that the cyclonic storm Mandous will intensify into a severe cyclone by Thursday evening and hold its intensity until Friday morning.

As per the latest bulletin, the storm currently lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 460 kilometres east-southeast of Karaikal and about 550 kms southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of December 9.

The Chennai corporation has kept 805 pumps on standby to immediately clear waterlogging, especially from low-lying areas, as part of its preparations for the heavy rains expected to lash the city on Thursday and Friday. In order to clear trees or large branches that may be felled by cyclone Mandous, with a maximum sustained speed of 80 kmph, 272 saws, 45 earth movers for each area, 115 tipper lorries, hydraulic saws etc are on standby, according to a release by the city corporation on Thursday.

The Corporation has also asked residents to call 1913 for any cyclone related complaints or emergencies.

"Since there is a cyclone warning, residents are advised not to go to Marina or Besant Nagar beaches. During landfall, residents are asked to avoid standing near trees or temporary tents due to the accompanying strong winds," the release stated.

ALSO SEE:

CHENNAI: With North Tamil Nadu on high alert due to cyclone Mandous, eight districts in the state, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, have declared holidays for schools and colleges. Villupuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts have also declared holidays for schools and colleges. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that the cyclonic storm Mandous will intensify into a severe cyclone by Thursday evening and hold its intensity until Friday morning. As per the latest bulletin, the storm currently lay centred over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 460 kilometres east-southeast of Karaikal and about 550 kms southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of December 9. The Chennai corporation has kept 805 pumps on standby to immediately clear waterlogging, especially from low-lying areas, as part of its preparations for the heavy rains expected to lash the city on Thursday and Friday. In order to clear trees or large branches that may be felled by cyclone Mandous, with a maximum sustained speed of 80 kmph, 272 saws, 45 earth movers for each area, 115 tipper lorries, hydraulic saws etc are on standby, according to a release by the city corporation on Thursday. The Corporation has also asked residents to call 1913 for any cyclone related complaints or emergencies. "Since there is a cyclone warning, residents are advised not to go to Marina or Besant Nagar beaches. During landfall, residents are asked to avoid standing near trees or temporary tents due to the accompanying strong winds," the release stated. ALSO SEE: