DGP transfers Madurai jail staff to keep evidence of a multi-crore scam safe

According to sources, a petition was filed before the Madras High Court to conduct an inquiry related to a scam in selling stationery items to various government offices.

Published: 08th December 2022 03:39 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Amaresh Pujari has transferred staff and warders from the range to avoid tampering of evidence amid a multi-crore scam inside the Madurai Central Prison.

According to sources, a petition was filed before the Madras High Court to conduct an inquiry related to a scam in selling stationery items to various government offices. The petitioner also claimed misappropriation of funds by the prison officials. However, the case was withdrawn from the court after judges expressed dissatisfaction. Later, a team of officials from the office of Comptroller and Auditor General inspected the premises of the Madurai Central Prison. 

The DGP Pujari transferred the office superintendent of Madurai Central Prison (MCP) R Maheswari, Office Manager of MCP S Chitravel, Packer Clerk of MCP M Kathiravan, Record Clerk of Open Air Jail A Thanga Thomas (who is working in MCP as on-duty basis), Assistant of MCP RM Muthulakshmi, Grade I Warders S Ramasamy from Palayamkottai Central Prison, A Devaraj of Kovilpatti Sub Jail, V Kalimuthu of MCP, N Jagadeeswaran of Ramanathapuram district jail. “This transfer is part of the disciplinary action and to prevent them from influencing and tampering with evidence. A probe is still on and transfers will continue,” said sources.

