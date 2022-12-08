Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t spread rumours of wild animal attack, says forest officials 

Gudalur Range Officer N Rajendran who investigated the incident said, "There was no evidence, including pug marks or any leopard hair, in the area where she fell from her scooter.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Gudalur forest range officials have found out that the claims made by a woman that she was attacked by a leopard are false. Their inquiries revealed that she was injured in a road accident.
The woman, R Suseela, a resident of Puthurvayal, had claimed that a leopard had pushed her down when she was heading home from her office in a two-wheeler  on Marthomanagar road on November 30.

Gudalur Range Officer N Rajendran who investigated the incident said, “There was no evidence, including pug marks or any leopard hair, in the area where she fell from her scooter. We found out that she does not have a licence and had rammed into the rear of another vehicle. She had claimed leopard attack to divert attention of officials.”

After the incident, the forest department had advised motorists not to use Puthurvayal road during the night. However, in the last six days, no leopard was spotted in the area by the staff, sources said. “We have warned her and called off the monitoring. People spreading rumours will face action under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and we will not hesitate to lodge a police complaint against them under cheating case in future,” Rajendran said.

