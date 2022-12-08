Govt hiring docs, nurses for emergency med department: TN Health Minister MaSu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday launched MD in Emergency Medicine at 23 government medical colleges across TN. The state had recently been granted 85 seats in the course.

He said the World Bank extended Rs100 crore to develop infrastructure for MD emergency medicine.

In future, the course would be launched in all 36 government medical colleges in TN. Subramanian was speaking to reporters after inaugurating Continuous Medical Education (CME) at Government Super Multi Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Government Estate.

He said the government was recruiting speciality doctors, 21 head injury specialists, 5 plastic surgeons, 6 vascular surgeons, 10 heart transplant surgeons and 49 anaesthetists for the emergency medicine department

Since May, 1.31 lakh people benefitted in Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme. It was active at 679 government and private hospitals across TN. Before the scheme, only 23% of road crash victims underwent surgery in the first six hours of the incident. This now increased to 69%.

TN currently operated 1,313 ambulances, of which 300 were fitted with life-saving equipment. Through trauma registry software, information on the patient’s blood group, and type of injury would be sent to the hospital so that it would be ready with the blood and treatment plan for the patient.

