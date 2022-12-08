Kovai Selvaraj, former AIADMK MLA, joins DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kovai Selvaraj, a former MLA and supporter of AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here on Wednesday. He had quit the AIADMK last week after expressing displeasure with Panneerselvam. A few of Selvaraj’s supporters too joined the DMK with him.

Addressing reporters later, Selvaraj apologised to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting the erstwhile Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government. He added that about 5,000 people, including his supporters and other AIADMK cadre, would join the DMK.

Meanwhile, former MP R Devadass, of TMC (Moopanar), joined the PMK in the presence of party founder Dr S Ramadoss at Thailapuram Garden near Tindivanam on Wednesday. Soon after joining, he was appointed as vice president of the PMK.

