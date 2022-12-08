NIA arrests three in TN for supporting Mubeen in Coimbatore car explosion case 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Wednesday arrested three people, two from Coimbatore and one from Nilgiris, for their alleged link to the October 23 Coimbatore car blast case.

The arrested were identified as M Mohammed Thoufeek (25) of Podanur and B Ferose Khan (28) of South Ukkadam in Coimbatore city, and K Umar Faaruq alias K Srinivasan (39), an autorickshaw driver, of Ottupattarai near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.

“Investigations revealed that Umar Faaruq and Ferose Khan were part of the conspiracy meetings attended by Mubeen in Umar’s residence at Coonoor in Nilgiris and provided support to Mubeen in the commission of terror acts,” said a press release issued by the NIA on Wednesday. Mohammed Thoufeek was in possession of incriminating literature/books connected to radical Islam and also had handwritten notes on preparation of explosives. Further probe in on, the release said.

Around 4.30 am on October 23, a day before Deepavali, a car loaded with explosives and driven by Jamesha Mubeen exploded in front of Sangameswarar Temple in Kottaimedu in Coimbatore city. According to NIA, Jamesha Mubeen (29) of HMPR Street in Kottaimedu, after taking bayyath/ pledge to ISIS, had planned a suicide attack to cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith with the intention to strike terror among people.

Umar summoned after search op

The case initially registered at Ukkadam police station in Coimbatore was then taken over by the NIA and re-registered on October 27.

Muhammad Thalha (25), Muhammad Azharudheen (27), Muhammad Riyas (27), Firoz Ismail (27), Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (27) and Afsar Khan (28) were arrested by the Coimbatore police in connection with the blast.

Based on the probe, Umar Faaruq was summoned by NIA for an inquiry held at Annur police station on Wednesday and was later arrested. The remaining two were arrested from their residences. The three were taken to Chennai by the NIA team on Wednesday night and they would be produced at court in Chennai.

‘They took part in conspiracy meetings’

Umar Faaruq and Ferose Khan were part of conspiracy meetings attended by Mubeen in Umar’s residence in Coonoor and supported Mubeen in the commission of terror acts. Thoufeek was in possession of incriminating literature/books, NIA said

