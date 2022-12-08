Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin flags off mobile fruit & veggie stores, offers incentives to farmers

The state government allocated Rs 199 crore to provide incentives of Rs 195 per tonne of sugarcane to 1.21 lakh farmers.

Published: 08th December 2022 03:39 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin waves at supporters while leaving for Tenkasi on Pothigai Express from Egmore Railway Station in Chennai on Wednesday | Martin Louis

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated agriculture-related initiatives, including 20 vegetable and fruit mobile stores, incentives to 1.21 lakh sugarcane farmers, and the distribution of 19.16 lakh coconut saplings to farmers. 

At the secretariat, Stalin launched vehicles in five municipal corporations Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Salem for the sale of vegetables and fruits at consumers’ doorsteps. These vehicles were launched at a total cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The state government allocated Rs 199 crore to provide incentives of Rs 195 per tonne of sugarcane to 1.21 lakh farmers. As this is in addition to the Centre’s fair and remunerative price of Rs 2,755, a total of Rs 2,950 per tonne would be credited to farmers’ bank accounts. Stalin presented GOs in this regard to two sugarcane farmers.

Stalin launched the Kalaignarin All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme, under which 19.16 lakh coconut saplings would be distributed to farmers in 3,204 villages. About 11.49 crore has been allocated in this regard. The CM handed over coconut saplings to two farmers from Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

The CM also launched a scheme to cultivate pulses in the rice fallows after the harvest of samba paddy. He presented certified seeds of pulses to two farmers from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur at a 50% subsidy. The government allocated 40 crore for the cultivation of pulses on 10 lakh acres across Tamil Nadu in 2022-23.

Stalin inaugurated new farmers’ markets in Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Tiruchy, an auction centre in the Tindivanam regulated market, godowns at Poolavadi in Tiruppur and Mayiladuthurai, and the agriculture department’s administrative buildings. All these projects were established at a total cost of Rs 15.4 crore.

Ryots to get 19L saplings 
Stalin launched the Kalaignarin All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme. Around 19.16 lakh coconut saplings will be given to ryots in 3,204 villages

