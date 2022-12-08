Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Udangudi public urge to appoint driver for ambulance vehicle

Residents of Udangudi town have urged the district administration to appoint a driver for the 108 ambulance service for better emergency coverage for the public.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Residents of Udangudi town have urged the district administration to appoint a driver for the 108 ambulance service for better emergency coverage for the public. According to the residents, following an accident that took place in Thaikavur on Tuesday, the victim was taken to the Udangudi government hospital, where the doctors referred the patient to the Tiruchendur government for better treatment.

However, there was a delay due to the absence of an ambulance driver, they said. Sources said the ambulance service at Udangudi government hospital was established after an intense protest. However, the ambulance drivers often quit jobs due to low wages or long-range transfer postings, they added.

"The roads in Udangudi region witness high traffic and are prone to accidents due to various factors like cattle menace, wildlife intrusions, rampant movement of sand lorries, heavy machinery carriers for thermal power plants, offshore coal jetty, and ongoing projects by ISRO. The government should take necessary steps to appoint and retain the ambulance drivers so that the injured victims could be saved at the right time," said activist V Gunaselan of Udangudi.

