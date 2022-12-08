Home States Tamil Nadu

Temple land leased out for 30 years to construct Kallakurichi collectorate, HR&CE tells Madras HC

The temple will be compensated with a monthly rent of Rs 1.30 lakh, which shall be revised once every three years.

Published: 08th December 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  HR&CE department on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it had leased 40 acres belonging to Arthanareeswarar temple at Veercholapuram to Kallakurichi district administration for 30 years to construct a collectorate building. The temple will be compensated with a monthly rent of Rs 1.30 lakh, which shall be revised once every three years.

The department made the submission before the first bench of Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a petition filed by activist Rangarajan Narasimhan came up for hearing.

Directing the registry to tag all the petitions relating to the matter, the bench adjourned further hearing by two weeks.

The department also informed the court that a GO, dated November 28, 2022, was issued for sealing the deal. Several conditions, including the mode of utilisation of the land and charging commercial rent if commercial buildings are constructed, have been laid down as part of the lease agreement.

Objecting to the utilisation of the temple without following due procedures, Rangarajan filed a petition in the high court, which, in 2021, stayed the construction of the new collectorate building for the district, which was carved out of Villupuram in 2019. The litigations have been dragging on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi collectorate
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp