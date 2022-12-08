Tiruchy witnesses dip in 'Madras Eye' infections

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Almost a month after a surge in cases related to conjunctivitis or the Madras eye infection was reported across Tiruchy, sources from the health department now point to a dip in infection. Patient check-in, which swelled up until last week, also have reduced, officials said.

Around 15 to 20 patients, on a daily basis, used to seek conjunctivitis-related treatment at Tiruchy MGMGH, said Dr Parthipan Purushothaman, Professor and the Head of the Ophthalmology Department of the KAPV College.

In comparison to previous years, the infection was on a surge, affecting patients for over five days, while it usually lasted for not more than two days, Dr Parthipan added. Dr Parthiban said children were the most affected, who carried it on to parents. He pointed to cluster formation at schools. Redness, irritation and grittiness to the eyes were the common symptoms, he added.

According to E Arunraj, the Hospital Medical Officer, Tiruchy MGMGH even arranged a special outpatient ward. A health officer, mentioning the impact of the pandemic, said the post-Covid situation would be analysed in detail.

"The MGMGH has been creating awareness through posters. We were able to burst myths related to the infection, putting on blackglasses for instance, among the public." The officer insisted the public to avoid sharing used items, including towels, pillows and hand kerchiefs, to control the infection. It does not spread through air or mass contact, he added. D Nehru, the Dean of the MGMGH, said, "The hospital is equipped to treat the patients. We advise the public not to self-medicate."

