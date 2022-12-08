Home States Tamil Nadu

TN better placed than other states to face global recession:  FM Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

On the operational side, Tamil Nadu has jumped from the 14th position to the 3rd, under the ease of doing business category.

Published: 08th December 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the event of a global recession, Tamil Nadu would be better buffered and protected than other states, said Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. “The final fiscal deficit account (difference between the government’s total expenditure and revenue) stands at 3.38% and is 0.5% lower than the centre’s. This year, too, we are on track to repeat a good performance.

On the operational side, Tamil Nadu has jumped from the 14th position to the 3rd, under the ease of doing business category. In the past 18 months, our ranking has gone up in the electronics, textile, leather, and auto sectors,” the minister said. He was addressing the Tamil Nadu Finance Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s uniqueness, Thiaga Rajan said that the state boasts of having over 10,000 factories more than other states. “Further, people have a greater purchasing power and TN is largely a self-contained economy compared to other states,” he said.

According to the finance minister, Tamil Nadu accounts for 15% of all the factories in the country and contains the most number of workers in the industry (2.2 million). “We were able to attract $10 billion in investments especially foreign investments in the past 15 months, thereby generating over two lakh jobs. This is a 40%-45% increase from last year, which is a matter of pride,” he added.

Referring to MSMEs as the backbone of the economy, Thiaga Rajan pointed out the government has multiple initiatives to support MSMEs, and had provided them with access to credit by talking to banks. “Though TN is above 100% as a credit-deposit state, with banks hitting their targets every year, they fall behind in the number of industries to be covered.” He added that banks were urged to use advanced technologies like FinTech to increase the number of clients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Global recession
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp