Cyclonic storm Mandous crosses coast in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

"The process of cyclonic storm's landfall has started, it is going on," Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

The cyclonic storm “MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december.For details visit : https://t.co/KLRdEFHiFR pic.twitter.com/Zt41j7960h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 10, 2022

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

Many stations have crossed 100 mm rainfall from 8.30 am & if we take from yesterday night it is 175 to 200 mm rain in Chennai City. pic.twitter.com/3bhQ7k4kJb

— Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 9, 2022

Power supply was suspended in parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas in view of the strong winds. Transport services also remain disrupted. Families residing in low-lying areas were shifted to relief centres.

Several flights have been cancelled at Chennai International Airport due to the weather conditions.

In neighbouring Puducherry, 15 houses collapsed in Pillaichavady village as high tides under the impact of the cyclone eroded the coast on Friday.

#CycloneMandous | A bus stop in Chennai's Kamarajar Salai was completely damaged.

Express video | @haisat2005. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/zw5agau5tL — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 10, 2022

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Saturday in 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Vellore, and Ranipet.

Several weather stations in and around Chennai clocked rainfall of 7 cm each in the morning; it was light to moderate in other regions.

Parts of Rayalaseema and South coastal districts witness heavy to very heavy rainfall

Parts of Rayalaseema and South coastal districts of the state are receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall since the early hours of Saturday as the cyclone Mandous made it landfall between Puducherry - Srikalahasti and close to Mahabalipuram at around 01.30 am.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will weaken by evening. Under it's influence, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kadapa districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in these districts on Saturday.

The IMD also predicted that these districts will also experience moderate rainfall on Sunday and also alerted people to be careful even after the landfall of cyclone.

With the high velocity winds on Friday late night, many electric poles were uprooted in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

District administration of Tirupati has shifted 190 people to rehabilitation centres in various mandals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed with officials of Rayalaseema Prakasam and Nellore districts on the situation of rainfall in their areas. He asked the district officials to be attentive and extend all possible support for the public during rains.

The IMD said Doppler weather radars are monitoring the cyclone which weakened into a cyclonic storm on December 9 after being a severe cyclonic storm for less than 24 hours.

Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box. The name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

16,000 police personnel, 1,500 Home guards, a 40-member team of TN State Disaster Response Force, and 400 National Disaster Response Force personnel, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams are on standby.

VIEW PHOTOS | 'Mandous' causes havoc in TN, Puducherry

Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at Kasimedu fishing harbour, Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Landfall: Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

It is very likely to move as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

2. 15 houses in Puducherry's Pillaichavadi fishing villages were washed away.

3. Parts of resorts were washed away due to high tides at Thevaneri near Mahabalipuram in Chennai.

4. High alert in Puducherry: In neighbouring Puducherry, a storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk had been asked not to venture into the sea.

5. List of flights cancelled from Chennai: More than 25 flights were cancelled including ATR aircraft operating from Tuticorin, Cuddapah, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Madurai, Vijayawada, Mangaluru, Calicut, Hubli, Kannur, and Trichirappali.

Chennai Airport said that operations could be suspended once the wind speed reaches 20knots (37.04mph). A travel advisory, and NOTAM will be issued in that case.

Bangalore and Hyderabad Airports will allot bays due to flight diversions from Chennai.

#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous @AAI_Official @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/o1GZhcUHzE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 9, 2022

6. Corporation readies pumps and saws: In order to clear trees or large branches that may fall, 272 saws, 45 earthmovers for each area, 115 tipper lorries, and hydraulic saws are on stand by.

7. Helpline numbers: 1913 (Chennai Corporation), 044-25619206/07/08

8. Control room opened at Prakasam collectorate: Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district administration has established an emergency special control room with toll free number - 1077 and phone number - 08592-241400.

9. TN transport dept to not ply buses on Mahabalipuram and ECR routes: The Transport department says bus services to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram will run as usual.

Buses around Mahabalipuram and East Coast Road will not be available two hours prior and post the landfall.

10. NDRF teams prepared: 400 National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts, and Cuddalore.

11. Marina Beach's newly built ramp for disabled damaged: The 263-metre ramp which was inaugurated on November 27, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.14 crores. It was built for persons with disabilities to easily reach the water without manoeuvring their way through the beach sands.

Permanent ramp for disabled damaged at Marina beach, Chennai on Friday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

12. Water released from reservoirs: 100 cusecs of water were released at 100 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs. The inflow from catchment 732 cusecs at 4 pm on Friday.

13.. Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru: Due to Cyclone 'Mandous', Bengaluru will receive rain till December 12.

Karnataka coastal regions and north interior regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on December 11 and 12. Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru will get rain. South districts of Karnataka and North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir will also get rain.

14. Twelve shelter homes have been readied near coastal areas in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

15. Sri Lanka shut down schools due to high air pollution levels as Cyclone Mandous passed by its coast, raising strong winds and rain.

16. Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said TANGEDCO officials are instructed to stop the power supply if the wind speed is high.

TN GOVERNMENT ADVISORY:

Avoid standing on open terraces Avoid standing near water resources, old buildings and trees Avoid taking selfies near water bodies, and don't visit beaches Avoid travelling unnecessary travel tonight Keep Aadhaar cards, ration cards, educational certificates and other documents safely Keep a stock of essential commodities like vegetables, milk, etc When the district administration advises, people should move to relief camps immediately Before leaving the house, ensure that windows and doors are closed properly; put off the gas cylinders, electric switches, etc Keep candles, torch lights, matchboxes, batteries, band-aids, dry foods, drinking water, medicines, glucose, etc

Chennai City reservoir details as of 6 am (DEC 9) Name of Reservoir capacity (in TMCft) Storage (in TMCft) Inflow (cusecs) Redhills 3.300 2.386 140 Cholavaram 1.081 0.539 36 Chembarambakkam 3.645 2.695 709 Poondi 3.231 2.521 595 Veeranam 1.465 0.978 Nil Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai 0.5 0.489 Nil

Total storage of 6 reservoirs (in TMCft) 13.222 / 9.608

WATCH:

(With inputs from Express News Service, PTI)

