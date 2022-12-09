Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclonic storm to cross coast between north TN and south AP

It is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said. It lay centred around 270 km off Chennai. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the IMD official added.

Water logging at Royapettah after the last night rain, in chennai on Friday. (Express Photo | Satish Babu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday.

Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including here.

A Twitter update from the India Meteorological Department said Mandous lay over 270 km east south east of Karaikal.

Educational institutions in several districts in Tamil Nadu remained closed in view of the IMD warning of heavy rain and winds.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Puducherry, the territorial administration declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday after the IMD issued a cyclone warning.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that the government took note of the warning issued by the IMD that a strong cyclone would hit Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of the storm in the Bay of Bengal.

All schools and colleges would remain closed for two days from Friday, he added.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management geared up all departments concerned with relief works and deployed rescue teams to respond to any exigency.

A storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk had been asked not to venture into the sea.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy held discussions with officials of Revenue and Disaster Management Department officials.

