Dancing Krishna idol traced to Indianapolis Museum, US

The idol was stolen from Ekantha Ramaswamy Temple of Thangachimadam of Ramanathapuram in 1966,

Published: 09th December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The CID Idol Wing department has traced a Dancing Krishna idol, stolen from Ekantha Ramaswamy Temple of Thangachimadam of Ramanathapuram in 1966, to Indianapolis Museum of Art in Indiana, USA. Temple executive officer G Narayani submitted a petition on November 23 claiming that three or more idols, including the Krishna idol, were stolen in 1966.

The idol wing department requested the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) to provide stock images of the idols stolen after the temple did not show any images in its records. Six digital images from IFP helped the wing conclude that the temple originally had 12 metal idols in 1958. In 2012, the priest handed over six metal idols to HR&CE, but a total of six idols were stolen. A probe and an expert comparison report revealed that the Dancing Krishna idol was purchased by the museum. 

