ED proceedings against VGN binned

The ED action comes after State Bank of India, in 2009, had initiated proceedings under Sarfaesi Act for sale of the land after HTL agreed to sell the land to pay off the company’s debt.

Published: 09th December 2022 04:04 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Supreme Court gave the much needed relief to VGN Projects Estates and its managing director Pratish Vedhappudi by quashing the  proceedings of the Enforcement Directorate over allegations that it bought a 10.46 acre property of Hindustan Teleprinters at a rate lower than the guideline value, causing Rs 115 crore loss to the exchequer. 

The bench of  Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka granted the relief stating that ED proceedings will not survive as the predicate offence filed by the CBI has been closed and accepted.
Enforcement Directorate has attached a multi-storey residential building worth Rs 115 crore at Thiru-Vi-Ka Industrial Estate in Guindy purchased by VGN Developers in 2013 from Hindustan Teleprinters, a Government of India undertaking.

The ED action comes after State Bank of India, in 2009, had initiated proceedings under Sarfaesi Act for sale of the land after HTL agreed to sell the land to pay off the company’s debt. The land was sold on March 15, 2013 by way of private treaty for an amount of Rs 272 crore. 

In April 30, 2019, S jawahar, the XI Additional Special Judge for CBI cases stated that the investigation by CBI did not establish the allegations against  the bank officials and chief operating officer of Hindustan Teleprinters and Pratish and that there was no sufficient evidence to launch prosecution against the accused for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating. But ED filed their complaint before the principal sessions judge.  VGN filed a quash petition in 2019 before the Madras HC to quash the criminal complaint and it was dismissed on October 4, 2019.

VGN preferred an SLP before  the SC in 2019 against the HC order. 

