Forest team captures makhna jumbo in Gudalur

NILGIRIS: Forest officials tranquilised and captured a makhna elephant, officially known as Pandalur makhna PM 2, at Needle Rock in Puliyamparai in Gudalur on Thursday afternoon, ending a 17-day search and rescue operation. Forest Minister K Ramachandran congratulated the team. A radio collar was fixed and the makhna was released at Congress Mattam in Sigur forest far away from human habitat, he said.

Sources said the first sedative dart was shot by a veterinarian at 2pm after the animal separated from a herd in the morning. The second dart was shot at 2.30pm. As the animal went into a semi-conscious state, four kumkis took forest department personnel close to the makhna to tie it to a tree.

Though the Needle Rock terrain posed challenges to the operation, the team of four veterinarians managed to tranquilise the animal, which helped Gudalur forest staff to control it. Earth movers were used to flatten the terrain to facilitate the animal walk freely and get into specially designed vehicle.

“Through direct sighting and using footprint, we were monitoring the PM2 using drones and engaging staff at ten more machans (temporary structures built atop trees) in Pandalur and Gudalur forest ranges. We are unable to judge its behaviour as the animal was moving with different herds,” said a senior forest official

Elephant trackers have been monitoring the animal since November 21 when the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy issued an order on 21 November directing field director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve D Venkatesh to capture the animal after it killed a 58 year old woman near Devala two days earlier.

“In the last three days, personnel from anti depredation squad, rapid response team and anti poaching watchers worked hard from 6 am. Carrying out such an operation in the Shola forest is a big risk as it is full of bushes. One of the staff fractured his leg when he fell down trying to escape from a wild elephant.

The makhna had been frequently straying from Kerala into Pandalur and Puliyamparai since August 2020. The animal developed the habit of demolishing the houses and eating rice and other food item.

