Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest team captures makhna jumbo in Gudalur

A radio collar was fixed and the makhna was released at Congress Mattam in Sigur forest far away from human habitat, he said.

Published: 09th December 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kumkis helping forest officials tie the makhna to a tree in Gudalur | express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  Forest officials tranquilised and captured a makhna elephant, officially known as Pandalur makhna PM 2, at Needle Rock in Puliyamparai in Gudalur on Thursday afternoon, ending a 17-day search and rescue operation. Forest Minister K Ramachandran congratulated the team. A radio collar was fixed and the makhna was released at Congress Mattam in Sigur forest far away from human habitat, he said.

Sources said the first sedative dart was shot by a veterinarian at 2pm after the animal separated from a herd in the morning. The second dart was shot at 2.30pm. As the animal went into a semi-conscious state, four kumkis took forest department personnel close to the makhna to tie it to a tree.

Though the Needle Rock terrain posed challenges to the operation, the team of four veterinarians managed to tranquilise the animal, which helped Gudalur forest staff to control it. Earth movers were used to flatten the terrain to facilitate the animal walk freely and get into specially designed vehicle.  

“Through direct sighting and using footprint, we were monitoring the PM2 using drones and engaging staff at ten more machans (temporary structures built atop trees) in Pandalur and Gudalur forest ranges. We are unable to judge its behaviour as the animal was moving with different herds,” said a senior forest official

Elephant trackers have been monitoring the animal since November 21 when the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy issued an order on 21 November directing field director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve D Venkatesh to capture the animal after it killed a 58 year old woman near Devala two days earlier.

“In the last three days, personnel from anti depredation squad, rapid response team and anti poaching watchers worked hard from 6 am. Carrying out such an operation in the Shola forest is a big risk as it is full of bushes. One of the staff fractured his leg when he fell down trying to escape from a wild elephant.
The makhna had been frequently straying from Kerala into Pandalur and Puliyamparai since August 2020. The animal developed the habit of demolishing the houses and eating rice and other food item.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makhna elephant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp