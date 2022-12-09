Home States Tamil Nadu

Further delays hit launch of Madras university’s online courses

IDE, with an aim to increase its reach among students and revenue, had decided to launch online courses in nine postgraduate and three undergraduate streams last year.

Published: 09th December 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University (File photo |D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Delays in preparing study materials have hit the launch of online courses by the Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of University of Madras.

IDE, with an aim to increase its reach among students and revenue, had decided to launch online courses in nine postgraduate and three undergraduate streams last year. IDE had also obtained necessary approvals to start 9 online courses from UGC last year itself.

Despite all the clearances, however, it is yet to launch the course as study materials and video content are not ready yet. According to IDE  officials, the institute initially planned to launch the courses this year but then postponed to January 2023. Now, however, that dateline too seems difficult to achieve.

“IDE has two admission seasons—January and June. It seems difficult to roll out the online courses in January as the video content is not completely ready,” said an official of IDE. The IDE plans to roll out postgraduate online courses in English, economics, anthropology, public administration, cyber forensics,  counselling psychology, MFA, MBA and MCom.

Director of IDE, S Aravindhan, is hopeful of launching the courses in June 2023. “Usually, universities outsource preparation of video content to private agencies. But we are not doing so. Our varsity teachers are recording the video lectures and other content to help students understand lessons better. So, the process is taking a little more time than was expected,” said Aravindhan.
 

