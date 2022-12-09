Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Hindi added as a medium of instruction in IITs and IIMs’

DMK MP P  Wilson had raised a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government had conducted a study on whether the imposition of Hindi is harming employment aspects of youth.

Published: 09th December 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Replying to DMK MP P Wilson in Parliament on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar clarified that Hindi has been introduced as a medium of instruction in IITs and IIMs as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In response, Sarkar said NEP 2020 envisages imparting more programmes in higher education, using the mother tongue/local language as a medium of instruction, and/or offering programmes bilingually, to increase access and the Gross Enrolment Ratio, and to promote the strength, usage, and vibrancy of all Indian languages. 

He added that efforts are on to impart technical education in Indian languages in some technical institutes, wherein students are being given an option of studying in these languages.

Comments

