Madras HC stays questionnaire by HR&CE to temples on Agama practices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday stayed a questionnaire circulated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in connection with collection of details of temples, including adherence to Agama principles.

The order was passed on a petition filed by temple activist TR Ramesh, who prayed the court to quash the HR&CE circular that was issued bypassing a committee headed by a retired judge constituted for identifying temples constructed and administered on the basis of Agamas.

The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the petition in four weeks and adjourned the matter. The petitioner, Ramesh, said the questionnaire, dated November 4, 2022, and prepared by Sathyavel Murugan, a member of the high-level advisory committee of the HR&CE department, tried to assume the power of the committee headed by the retired judge.

The petitioner alleged that the state government, which was yet to nominate members to the committee, was trying to appoint Sathyavel Murugan as a member. He would prevail over other members so that the views of the state government could be pressed and executed through him, said the petitioner.

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday stayed a questionnaire circulated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in connection with collection of details of temples, including adherence to Agama principles. The order was passed on a petition filed by temple activist TR Ramesh, who prayed the court to quash the HR&CE circular that was issued bypassing a committee headed by a retired judge constituted for identifying temples constructed and administered on the basis of Agamas. The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the petition in four weeks and adjourned the matter. The petitioner, Ramesh, said the questionnaire, dated November 4, 2022, and prepared by Sathyavel Murugan, a member of the high-level advisory committee of the HR&CE department, tried to assume the power of the committee headed by the retired judge. The petitioner alleged that the state government, which was yet to nominate members to the committee, was trying to appoint Sathyavel Murugan as a member. He would prevail over other members so that the views of the state government could be pressed and executed through him, said the petitioner.