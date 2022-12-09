Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC stays questionnaire by HR&CE to temples on Agama practices

The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the petition in four weeks and adjourned the matter.

Published: 09th December 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Thursday stayed a questionnaire circulated by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in connection with collection of details of temples, including adherence to Agama principles.

The order was passed on a petition filed by temple activist TR Ramesh, who prayed the court to quash the HR&CE circular that was issued bypassing a committee headed by a retired judge constituted for identifying temples constructed and administered on the basis of Agamas.

The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a response to the petition in four weeks and adjourned the matter. The petitioner, Ramesh, said the questionnaire, dated November 4, 2022, and prepared by Sathyavel Murugan, a member of the high-level advisory committee of the HR&CE department, tried to assume the power of the committee headed by the retired judge.

The petitioner alleged that the state government, which was yet to nominate members to the committee, was trying to appoint Sathyavel Murugan as a member. He would prevail over other members so that the views of the state government could be pressed and executed through him, said the petitioner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agama principles Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp