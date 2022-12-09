Man impersonates wife in court, held

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Telangana man who “impersonated” his wife twice during a court appearance in a cheque-bounce case was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the court staff failed to notice the discrepancy as they thought the name sounded “masculine”. When questioned, the man said he appeared before the court because his wife told him to do so.

The man, Indira Sena Reddy, 44, and wife, Mallangiri Praveena Reddy, 40, of Telangana run a private school. They had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from the branch of a private finance company (headquartered at Poonamallee) near their house. They paid off most of the loan, except for `94,000, for which they issued a cheque, but it bounced.

Following this, the finance company lodged a case under section 138 of the Negotiable instrument Act, against the woman, who owned the bank account. Thus, a case was taken up at Poonamallee magistrate court.

The first hearing took place on November 10 and the second on November 27. Police said, during the hearing, the bailiff called only the first name—Mallanagiri—and the man appeared before the magistrate.

During the third hearing on Wednesday, however, the magistrate noticed on the paper that “female” had been marked against the name. The magistrate then asked the staff whether the gender had been marked right. When the judge questioned the man, he readily confessed.

