Mandous turns into severe cyclonic storm; holiday for schools, colleges in TN, Pondy 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Thursday, several north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal may receive extreme to very heavy rainfall on December 9 and 10 (Friday and Saturday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

While holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday in 19 districts —Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Dharmapuri and Namakkal—in Tamil Nadu, all educational institutions will remain shut in Karaikal and Puducherry on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD said the storm, which lay centered about 350 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 440 km southeast of Chennai over southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to maintain its intensity till Friday morning and then weaken into a cyclonic storm by forenoon.

“It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Cyclone ‘Mandous’, expected to cross coast around Mahabalipuram on

Friday night, may bring heavy rainfall to TN and Pondy | Ashwin Prasath

Red alert issued for Chengalpattu, Kanchi

The IMD had issued a red alert to Puducherry and Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Villupuram, and orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore for Friday.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu held discussions with heads of key departments regarding precautionary steps. A total of 12 teams of the NDRF and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force comprising 396 personnel have been rushed to 10 districts.

ALSO READ: Alert in four AP districts as Mandous to make landfall between Sriharikota, Pondi

The state school education department has postponed the Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination exam, scheduled for December 10, to December 17. Anna University also postponed its final semester exams scheduled on Friday.

The Directorate of Technical Education has also postponed the semester exams scheduled for diploma students. The exam scheduled on December 9 will now be held on December 16 and the rest of the timetable remains same.

Precautionary steps

People must stock up on all essentials, vegetables and milk

Officials must monitor inflow, outflow and storage levels of dams and waterbodies round the clock. Must ensure availability of all essential goods

People living in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas must be evacuated and sheltered in camps

Flagposts and transformers must be readied and teams should be formed to restore power supply in case of outages

