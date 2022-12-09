Olive Ridley turtle, dugong released by fishers in Naripaiyur

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: An Olive Ridley sea turtle and dugong were caught in a fishing net and were released safely into the sea near Naraipaiyur village by fishermen and forest department officials on Wednesday. A special appreciation prize will be awarded for those involved in the rescue operation for saving the endangered species.



Sources said the group was engaged in traditional shore fishing on Wednesday when one of them noticed a big fish in the net, which later turned out to be a dugong. Considering the safety of the sea mammal, the fishermen released it back into the sea. Later in the day, when the fishermen returned to the shores with the catch, they found a massive turtle which was identified to be the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle. The forest department along with fishermen rescued the turtle and released it on the beach. Flapping its fins, the adult turtle swam into the sea.



"The islands in the Gulf of Mannar were the first area to be declared as a marine national park in South East Asia and serve as the epicentre of marine organisms. It has about 117 species of corals, fishes, and endangered species such as dolphins, sharks, porpoises, sea cows, sea turtles, and whales" said officials.



Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar told TNIE that the forest department has been creating awareness about the importance of saving endangered species, which has helped fishermen release animals such as dugongs and dolphins regularly. A recommendation has been given to provide a special appreciation prize to the fishermen for their efforts.

