SC outfit objects to caste name on temple board in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: An SC outfit has objected to the use of caste name in the display board of a temple at Nerupperichal in Tiruppur city. According to SD Kanagasabapathi, secretary of the district unit of Tamil Puligal Katchi, the Bhagavathi amman temple is managed by the HR & CE department but a dominant community in the locality has installed a board claiming the goddess to be their ancestral deity.

“The community which was managing the tenple administration was upset after the department took over in 1998. Though they don’t object to the entry of Dalits or people from other communities, they are averse to our presence. When we pointed out some mistakes in the temple administration, they became angry. In order to stress their dominance, they erected a board containing the caste name inside the temple premises. We will stage protest if it is not removed.”

An official from HR&CE department (Tiruppur) said the board would be removed soon.

