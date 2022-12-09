Several flights cancelled ahead of Cyclone Mandous' landfall; heavy rains in part of Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing light to moderate rainfall with some places receiving heavy showers on Friday as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' continues to move closer to the State's coastline. It is set to cross coast near here starting midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Several weather stations in and around Chennai clocked rainfall of 7 cm each in the morning; it was light to moderate in other regions.

From 6 PM today till midnight, the departures of several flights from Chennai have been cancelled. However, trains including suburban services are in operation.

Bus services are facing disruption in view of waterlogging in a string of areas.

Schools and colleges will be closed in several districts today and on Saturday.

The IMD said Doppler weather radars are monitoring the cyclone which weakened into a cyclonic storm on December 9 after being a severe cyclonic storm for less than 24 hours.

Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box. The name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

VIEW PHOTOS | 'Mandous' causes havoc in TN, Puducherry

Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at Kasimedu fishing harbour, Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

HIGHLIGHTS

1. When is landfall likely?: Mandous is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram around December 9 midnight and the early hours of Saturday.

It is very likely to move as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

2. High alert in Puducherry: In neighbouring Puducherry, a storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk had been asked not to venture into the sea.

3. List of flights cancelled from Chennai: Chennai Airport said that operations could be suspended once the wind speed reaches 20knots (37.04mph). A travel advisory, and NOTAM will be issued in that case.

Bangalore and Hyderabad Airports will allot bays due to flight diversions from Chennai.

#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous @AAI_Official @pibchennai pic.twitter.com/o1GZhcUHzE — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 9, 2022

3. Corporation readies pumps and saws: In order to clear trees or large branches that may fall, 272 saws, 45 earthmovers for each area, 115 tipper lorries, and hydraulic saws are on stand by.

4. Helpline numbers: 1913 (Chennai Corporation), 044-25619206/07/08

5. Control room opened at Prakasam collectorate: Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district administration has established an emergency special control room with toll free number - 1077 and phone number - 08592-241400.

6. TN transport dept to not ply busses on Mahabalipuram and ECR routes: The Transport department says bus services to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram will run as usual.

Buses around Mahabalipuram and East Coast Road will not be available two hours prior and post the landfall.

7. NDRF teams prepared: National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts, and Cuddalore.

8. Water release from Chembarambakkam, Poondi lakes: Surplus water started being released at at 100 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs from 12 pm today.

9. Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru: Due to Cyclone 'Mandous', Bengaluru will receive rain till December 12.

Karnataka coastal regions and north interior regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall with lightning and thunder on December 11 and 12. Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Mysuru and Tumakuru will get rain. South districts of Karnataka and North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir will also get rain.

10. Marina Beach's newly built ramp for disabled damaged: The 263-metre ramp which was inaugurated on November 27, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.14 crores. It was built for persons with disabilities to easily reach the water without manoeuvring their way through the beach sands.

11. More than 10 houses in Puducherry's Pillaichavadi fishing villages were washed away.

12. Parts of resorts were washed away due to high tides at Thevaneri near Mahabalipuram in Chennai.

WATCH:

(With inputs from Express News Service, PTI)

